//AAA honors civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA recently participated in the annual Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day honoring the legacy of the civil rights icon.

Release:

The Auto Club Group is proud to partner with Finch Elementary, Safe Kids Worldwide, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT), City of Atlanta and The Center for Civil and Human Rights to support the annual Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day.

This year’s event holds special significance as it will be one of the first hosted at The Center for Civil and Human Rights since reopening its doors following a major expansion.

All participating organizations will be available for media interviews.

WHY:

Each November, schools across the country participate in Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, a powerful event that honors the legacy of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges. From coast to coast, students retrace Ruby’s historic 1960 walk into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, an act of bravery that helped ignite the civil rights movement.

This year, AAA is proud to partner with Finch Elementary for a local celebration of this national movement. Students from Finch will walk together in solidarity, reflecting on Ruby’s courage and the ongoing importance of inclusion and equity in education.

The idea for Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day began with a simple yet profound question from a AAA safety patrol student: “Why isn’t there a day for Ruby?” That question sparked a movement. Since 2018, student leaders have organized this annual event to celebrate Ruby’s legacy and inspire a new generation of changemakers.

“We believe every child deserves a safe walk to school and the freedom to walk boldly into their future,” said Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide. “As we walk in Ruby’s footsteps, we’re reminded that one small step can change the world. This day honors Ruby’s courage while inspiring a new generation to keep moving forward- safely, confidently, and with purpose.”

More than a symbolic gesture, this walk serves as a catalyst for reflection. It challenges students to explore the role of courage, the value of justice, and the ripple effect that one person’s action can have.

WHEN:

AAA invites you to join the students of Finch Elementary on Thursday, November 14, 2025.

TIME: 10:30 a.m.

Note: The students’ ceremonial walk will take place earlier, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313