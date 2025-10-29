//Two Georgia financial literacy programs among recipients of ACG donation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Auto Club Group Foundation invests over $84,000 in financial literacy including two programs in Georgia.

Release:

To honor National Book Month, The Auto Club Group (ACG) Foundation has donated more than $84,000 so far this year to support financial literacy programs. These contributions, distributed across its 14-state footprint, support the Foundation’s mission to advance traffic safety, driver’s education, and financial literacy in underserved communities.

“Financial literacy is more than just understanding budgets and credit scores, it’s about giving people the confidence to make informed financial decisions that shape their futures,” said Matt Nasworthy, Director of The ACG Foundation. “We’re proud to support programs that make financial education accessible and engaging, especially during National Book Month, when we celebrate the power of learning through reading.”

The ACG Foundation’s financial literacy efforts support a range of resources, including classroom materials, community workshops, and digital learning tools. These programs are designed to help people who need it most, develop smarter money habits and achieve financial independence.

“We are proud to support organizations that are making a difference in Georgia communities,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “These financial literacy grant recipients exemplify the kind of innovation and service we’re committed to supporting.”

Financial Literacy Grant Recipients

Ridge Area Arc Inc., (Avon Park, FL)

Casa Valentina Inc., (Miami, FL)

Soaring Eagles Training and Development Corp., (Stockbridge, GA)

The New Tenth Foundation, Inc., (Atlanta, GA)

Capital Area Literacy Coalition (Lansing, MI)

Innovation School (Bismarck, ND)

Upcountry History Museum (Greenville, SC)

Memphis Library Foundation (Memphis, TN)

Leadership Memphis (Memphis, TN)

Fisc Consumer Credit Counseling of Door County Inc., (Sturgeon Bay, WI)

Asset Builders of America, Inc., (Madison, WI)

The Foundation’s investments in financial literacy align with its belief that education is a cornerstone of safer, more empowered communities. By partnering with schools, nonprofits, and local organizations, the ACG Foundation continues to expand its reach and impact one book, one lesson, and one life at a time.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit The Auto Club Group Foundation.

About The Auto Club Group Foundation

The Auto Club Group Foundation, funded by AAA – The Auto Club Group, is a private foundation dedicated to serving our members and communities. Our mission is to create lasting solutions, inspire learning, and support initiatives in traffic safety, driver education, and financial literacy. We award grants to organizations that advance this mission across 14 U.S. states and two territories.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.