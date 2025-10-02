//Tucker Center to host free Halloween Fest event for kids of all ages

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Center will host a free Halloween Fest event on the Plaza for kids of all ages.

On Thursday, October 30th at 5pm, the Tucker Center will host Halloween Fest on the Plaza presented by Publix. This free event will bring Halloween Fun to the Tucker Center for kids of all ages. Trick-or-Treaters will visit the Tucker Center’s Plaza while collecting candy from vendors who have decorated their area. Come enjoy great costumes, spooky decorations, and lots of CANDY! *while supplies last.

Halloween Fest will feature trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, a costume contest, interactive games, music, and more. Families can look forward to a fun and festive environment that encourages creativity, community, and plenty of spooky surprises.

For any businesses or organizations that are interested in being a vendor or getting involved with this event, please visit https://bit.ly/HalloweenFest25Vendors or email Sarah.Allen-pt@oakviewgroup.com.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on X at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up-to-date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100-seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space, and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, these 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues, either open or under development, across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.