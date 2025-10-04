//South Arts fall 2025 grant applications are open for Southern artists

Share with friends

ATLANTA – South Arts announces that applications are open for two fall 2025 grant opportunities for Southern artists.

South Arts is pleased to announce that applications are now open for two grant opportunities: the Southern Prize & State Fellowships in Literary and Visual Arts, and the Literary Arts Project Grant.

Since its founding in 1975, South Arts has been committed to supporting and showcasing the talents of Southern artists across various disciplines. Each program is designed to sustain and enrich the region’s landscape for artistic excellence. From visual and performance arts to literary alike, these grant opportunities center direct support for artists and arts communities across the region to sustain and grow their practices.



“South Arts is proud to continue investing directly in the creativity, innovation, and development of literary and visual artists across our region,” said Gretchen McLennon, interim South Arts President and CEO. “Year after year, these grants provide not only financial support, but ample opportunities for Southern voices to be amplified and celebrated within the community.”

Established in 2017, and later expanded in 2024, the Southern Prize and State Fellowships program supports regional artists in expanding their unique practices across literary and visual artistic disciplines. This flagship program annually awards 18 artists—nine visual and nine literary—with each receiving a $5,000 State Fellowship. Additionally, select artists will be awarded the Southern Prize, which includes a prestigious residency and an additional $25,000 cash award.



Established in 2024 as part of its Literary Arts initiative, South Arts’ Literary Arts Project Grant reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the literary ecosystem of the region. The program provides project-based grants of up to $5,000 to independent writers, literary publishers, and small presses for the creation and publication of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, young readers’ literature, and drama.



Both the Southern Prize & State Fellowship program and South Arts’ Literary Arts initiatives are made possible with support from an anonymous donor, the Windgate Foundation, Amazon Literary Partnership Poetry Fund and the Academy of American Poets, The Betsy-South Beach, Southern First Bank, the Warner Fund, the Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation, and other generous individuals.

Applications for each of these programs will remain open until November 19, 2025. For more information on eligibility and additional opportunities from South Arts, please visit southarts.org.



About South Arts

South Arts advances Southern vitality through the arts. The nonprofit regional arts organization was founded in 1975 to build on the South’s unique heritage and enhance the public value of the arts. South Arts’ work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective. South Arts offers an annual portfolio of activities designed to support the success of artists and arts providers in the South, address the needs of Southern communities through impactful arts-based programs, and celebrate the excellence, innovation, value and power of the arts of the South. For more information, visit www.southarts.org.