//Kemp provides update on impacts of federal shutdown

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp provides an update on the impacts to Georgia during the Democrat-led federal shutdown.

Governor Brian P. Kemp provided an update on the impacts to Georgia from the ongoing federal government shutdown caused by Democrat senators’ unwillingness to vote for a clean Continuing Resolution — the same bill they previously voted for on 13 separate occasions. As a consequence of their inaction, and according to the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department is unable to issue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November. The SNAP program is federally funded and requires budgetary action from the U.S. Congress to load money onto beneficiary cards. There is no mechanism by which the state can replace benefits on customer cards. Additionally, the Office of Management and Budget has informed all states across the country that it cannot reimburse any state funds expended on federal programs. The one and only viable and long-term solution to funding SNAP and any other federal program is for Democrat senators to do their jobs and vote to reopen the federal government.

“In the latest example of D.C. Democrats putting bad politics over the people they claim to care about, Senators Ossoff and Warnock and others in their party are denying hundreds of thousands of Georgians the SNAP benefits they need to feed their families,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Their repeated failure to reopen the federal government will be felt at kitchen tables all around the state, right as we approach the holidays. While they waste time playing the blame game, my office is in contact with food banks, nonprofit organizations, and community partners across the state to hear feedback on how the shutdown is affecting them and to assess current demand. But the only way to quickly and effectively resolve this issue is for Democrats to vote to reopen the federal government immediately.”

Current SNAP recipients may continue to use any remaining benefits on their EBT cards following November 1, but will not receive new benefit payments until the federal government shutdown ends. Unspent SNAP funds remain accessible for nine months from the date of last use.

The Georgia Department of Human Services has been communicating with retailers, food banks, and other organizations for over a week on the impacts of the shutdown to prepare them for this sudden and disruptive impact caused by the callous intransigence of D.C. Democrats (see here). Georgians impacted by the discontinuation of SNAP benefits should review the food bank and food pantry resources below, as well as search for local church and non-profit organizations that are stepping up to help in this difficult time as Democrats continue to abandon their job responsibilities and constituents.

Resources for Impacted Georgians: