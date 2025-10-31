//Georgia Council for the Arts awards 62 organizations grant funding

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Council for the Arts recently awarded 62 organizations in 48 counties $600,000 in grant funding.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) team specialized in empowering arts and culture, Georgia Council for the Arts, announced the recipients of fiscal year 2026 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities competitive grant awards to support organizations across the state, including in rural communities. As part of this year’s awards, 62 entities in 48 counties will receive $600,000 in funding. For a complete list of recipients of fiscal year 2026 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants, click here.

The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, including murals, artist performances in schools, community theater productions, and festivals. The Cultural Facilities Grant supports capital improvements to or construction of buildings to be used for arts programming, including historic theaters.

“The Georgia Council for the Arts grants announced today will deliver meaningful cultural experiences to Georgians,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These investments will help communities enhance facilities and support diverse arts programming that make Georgia an even better place to live, work, and visit. The arts are central to education, community engagement, and economic growth, helping attract talent, strengthen small businesses, and draw visitors to every corner of our state.”

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) received applications for Vibrant Communities Grants from schools, libraries, museums, cities, historical societies, community theaters, dance companies, Boys & Girls Clubs, and multi-disciplinary arts and other related organizations. In an effort to support projects across the state, Vibrant Communities Grants were awarded to entities in counties in which no organization had already received GCA funding for the fiscal year 2026 grants cycle. Cultural Facilities Grants are available to arts organizations for repairing, preserving, renovating, constructing, or acquiring an arts facility, or for purchasing equipment.

“Arts programming supported by Vibrant Communities Grants brings arts experiences to rural parts of the state that may not have a local arts organization, while Cultural Facilities Grants uplift arts facilities, often improving safety, and helping them become lasting hubs of connection and opportunity,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Georgia Council for the Arts is proud to provide this essential funding to help arts organizations achieve their goals and strengthen their communities. We are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for the opportunity to provide this type of support.”

Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. More information about the next grant cycle will be available in December on gaarts.org.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) empowers the arts industry in Georgia and artists around the state to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities that are rich in civic participation, cultural experiences, and economic prosperity. As part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Council for the Arts provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support this vital industry, preserve our cultural heritage, and create increased access to meaningful arts experiences. Visit gaarts.org for more information.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast. Visit georgia.org for more information.