//GEMA/HS recognizes October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

ATLANTA -The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency recognizes October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is proud to recognize October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The nationwide campaign is a collaborative effort led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) alongside public and private sector partners to educate individuals and organizations about online safety.

This year’s theme, “Building a Cyber Strong America,” highlights the importance of strengthening our nation’s infrastructure against cyber threats to ensure resilience and security. The campaign emphasizes that simple, everyday actions like using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and staying alert to phishing attempts can make a big difference in protecting personal information and critical systems.

“Cybersecurity is just as important to protecting our communities as preparing for severe weather or other emergencies,” said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. “During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we want to remind Georgians that small steps go a long way in keeping personal and business information safe.”

Critical infrastructure owners, operators, and supporting organizations including small and medium businesses, vendors, supply chain partners, and technology providers are on the front line against cyber intrusions. Every organization that touches critical infrastructure plays a vital role in ensuring uninterrupted services to America’s communities.

Leaders and decision-makers can take action by:

Establishing plans and policies that incorporate basic cybersecurity best practices

Talking with vendors and partners about their cybersecurity practices

Using Cybersecurity Awareness Month as an opportunity to engage staff, customers, and constituents in the importance of cybersecurity

To learn more about Cybersecurity Awareness Month and access free tools to protect yourself and your organization, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month.