//GDOL mobilizes resources to support federal employees during shutdown

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor mobilizes resources to support federal employees during the government shutdown.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is mobilizing resources to ensure Georgia’s more than 110,000 federal workers can quickly access benefits, services, and guidance during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“The Georgia Department of Labor is committed to supporting every worker affected by the federal government shutdown,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “Millions of workers across industries – from manufacturing to healthcare – depend on stable government funding to keep paychecks coming and operations running. A lapse in funding threatens not only livelihoods, but also the momentum of our economic recovery. Protecting jobs means protecting families, communities, and the future of our nation. The time to act is now.”

Federal employees who have been furloughed may be eligible to apply for unemployment insurance benefits. Claims can be filed online at https://dol.georgia.gov through the MyUI Claimant Portal or in person at one of GDOL’s 34 career centers statewide. To make information easier to access, GDOL has set up a dedicated webpage where federal workers can find up-to-date guidance and resources – all in one place.

Key Facts for Federal Employees

Federal unemployment claims are based on an employee’s last duty station, not necessarily their state of residency.

Federal workers filing claims must provide additional employment and wage information from their agency. During a shutdown, agencies may not respond promptly, which can affect processing times if the worker fails to provide the information.

Furloughed federal employees are considered “job-attached” and are not required to conduct a job search for the first six weeks.

Federal employees who are working but not receiving paychecks must still report gross earnings when requesting weekly unemployment payments.

Once Congress resolves the shutdown, furloughed workers will receive back pay. Any unemployment benefits paid during this time will have to be repaid.

Beyond unemployment insurance, GDOL career centers connect workers with key workforce partners – including the Technical College System of Georgia and WorkSource Georgia – offering training programs, job support, and community resources.

“Our priority is making sure Georgia’s federal employees have accurate information, easy access to services, and clear guidance on what steps to take next,” Rivera Holmes added. “We’ve been through shutdowns before, and our staff are prepared to assist quickly and with compassion.”

For information on unemployment insurance for federal employees, view Unemployment Claims for Federal Employees.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

Communications@gdol.ga.gov

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Chief Communications Officer, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail.

For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.