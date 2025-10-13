//GBI renews call for information in 40-year-old cold case

Share with friends

MCINTOSH CO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is renewing a call to the public for information in a 40-year-old Georgia cold case.

On October 8, 1985, the body of 20-year-old Melissa Ann Ford, of Darien, GA, was found off of Church Road near I-95 in McIntosh County. Ford had been missing for about two months prior to her body’s discovery. Ford was last seen leaving a bar in Cresent, GA called Club Majesto on the night of August 10, 1985. Her death was ruled a homicide and is still under investigation. No one has been charged in her death.

The GBI is seeking the public’s help in gathering any information that could assist in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland, GA at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.