//GaDOE, GSAN award $11M in BOOST grants for afterschool, summer learning

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education and GSAN award $11 million in BOOST grants for afterschool and summer learning.

The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network, is awarding more than $11 million in Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grants to expand afterschool and summer learning.

Previously provided with American Rescue Plan funds, BOOST grants are now state-funded. This round of grants provides $11,541,140 to three statewide organizations and 60 community-based organizations to expand access to and improve the quality of afterschool and summer learning opportunities across Georgia. Grantees will provide comprehensive out-of-school time programming over the summer months, after school during the academic year, or year-round.

Continuing the grants aligns with GaDOE’s 2025 legislative priorities, which called for funding afterschool and summer learning programs to expand instructional time, address learning loss, and support working families.

“The availability of high-quality afterschool and summer learning is an essential part of our educational landscape in Georgia,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These programs are relied on by families, they reinforce learning that takes place in the classroom, and they expand opportunities for students. I’m grateful to Governor Kemp and to the Georgia General Assembly – particularly Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Chairman Blake Tillery, Chairman Matt Hatchett, Chairman Chris Erwin, Chairman Billy Hickman, and Chairman Matt Dubnik – for adding funding to the state budget that enables us to again offer these grants.”

GaDOE partners with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network (GSAN) – a public-private collaborative dedicated to advancing, connecting, and supporting quality afterschool programs in Georgia – to administer the grants.

“The volume of high-quality applications received for BOOST grants speaks to the quality of Georgia’s out-of-school-time programs, as well as demonstrates the significant need for this funding,” GSAN Director Katie Landes said. “The grantees were selected through a rigorous and competitive application process and we believe strongly in their potential to expand access, reduce barriers, and increase quality for afterschool and summer programming across Georgia.”

The goal of BOOST funding is to provide evidence-based afterschool and summer enrichment programming that supports students in learning essential skills and concepts, while addressing nonacademic barriers to learning through a whole child approach.

One-year grants are being awarded to two types of organizations:

1. Organizations with Statewide Reach and Impact: Grants are awarded to entities with a demonstrated track record of success that operate year-round programming and will serve at least 2,000 youth annually across at least 15 counties. Three organizations were selected: the Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, the Georgia Alliance of YMCAs, and the Georgia Recreation and Park Association.

2. Community-Based Organizations: Grants are awarded to community-based organizations operating afterschool and/or summer learning programs. Sixty organizations were selected.

Afterschool and summer learning programs play a crucial role in Georgia’s communities. Across the state, these programs meet basic needs including food services and delivery; offer youth development and enrichment programming; and support student connectedness/wellbeing and academic acceleration.