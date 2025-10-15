//DPS reports eight people killed in fatal crash

Share with friends

JACKSON CO – The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports that eight people were killed in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 85.

Release:

On October 13, 2025, at approximately 4:11 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 32 in Athens responded to a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound, just south of mile marker 147 in Commerce, GA.

The investigation revealed that a semi-trailer was following too closely and struck the rear of a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. This caused a chain reaction involving the van and four additional vehicles. After impact, the Dodge van became engulfed in flames along with the tractor-trailer.

Jeff Rogers, Jackson County Deputy Coroner, has confirmed there were eight occupants deceased in the van. The identities of the eight occupants, including three adults and five juveniles, has not yet been confirmed. There is a possibility of one adult being pregnant, but this will not be confirmed until an autopsy has been completed.

The driver has been identified as Kane Aaron Hammock, a 33-year-old male from Gainesville, GA. He has been arrested and charged with eight counts of Vehicular Homicide (2nd degree), one count of Feticide by Vehicle (2nd degree), one count of Following Too Closely, one count of No Registration, and one count of Driver to Exercise Due Care.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in coordination with the Georgia State Patrol, has opened a safety investigation into this fatal crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRTB). All details provided are preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.