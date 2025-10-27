//DNR deploys retired barge to enhance reef off Georgia coast

Share with friends

BRUNSWICK – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources deployed a retired barge to enhance Artificial Reef off the Georgia coast.

Release:

The Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, deployed a 130-foot retired barge to Artificial Reef A, located approximately seven nautical miles east of Little Cumberland Island in about 40 feet of water.

The steel-hulled vessel was thoroughly cleaned and inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard prior to deployment to ensure all hazardous materials and pollutants were removed. The barge now rests on the seafloor, where it will soon begin serving as essential fish habitat, providing shelter and structure for a wide variety of marine life, including snapper, grouper, sea bass, and other reef-associated species.

“Artificial reefs like this one play a critical role in supporting Georgia’s coastal fisheries,” said Paul Medders, CRD’s Habitat Enhancement and Restoration Unit lead. “They not only improve fish habitat but also create exciting new opportunities for anglers and divers.”

The project was funded by the sale of Georgia recreational fishing licenses and through the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act, a national program that reinvests excise taxes on fishing equipment and motorboat fuel back into conservation and public access projects.

Artificial Reef A is one of more than 30 permitted reef sites managed by CRD off Georgia’s coast. Each reef is carefully planned and monitored to promote healthy marine ecosystems and to enhance recreational fishing and diving experiences.

Coordinates and details about Georgia’s artificial reefs are available on CRD’s website at CoastalGaDNR.org/OffshoreReefs. Coordinates for the barge are 30.94898°N 81.24750°W (30° 56.939’N 81° 14.850’W)

