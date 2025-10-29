//AAA study reveals 1 in 3 drivers ignore roadside safety laws

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new AAA study shows that 1 in 3 drivers ignore the “Slow Down, Move Over” roadside safety laws.

“Slow Down, Move Over” rules exist in every state, but a new study shows many drivers still aren’t following them, and AAA set out to understand why.

In 2024, 46 emergency responders lost their lives after being struck by vehicles while working roadside incidents, including law enforcement officers, tow truck operators, safety service patrol workers, fire/EMS personnel, and a road service technician. These tragic deaths underscore the critical importance of “Slow Down, Move Over” laws, which are in place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to protect roadside workers and stranded motorists.

Despite widespread adoption, a new AAA study reveals that compliance with these laws remains dangerously inconsistent. Researchers reviewed real-world video of drivers passing incident scenes. While 64% of drivers changed lanes or slowed down when passing incident scenes, 36% did neither. Slowing down was especially rare, even in states with specific speed reduction requirements.

The study combined interviews with traffic safety officials, focus groups with drivers, and analysis of over 12,000 vehicles captured on traffic cameras.

Key findings include:

Drivers often prioritize changing lanes but neglect slowing down.

Many are unaware of their state’s specific requirements or which vehicles are protected.

Limited enforcement and low visibility of public outreach hinder compliance.

To address these challenges, the study recommends:

Standardizing laws across states with clearer language and stronger penalties.

Launching emotionally compelling public awareness campaigns using digital platforms, signage, and media.

Enhancing enforcement through high-visibility efforts and educational traffic stops, supported by technology like dashcams and automated systems.

“Every responder lost is a father, mother, son, or daughter who didn’t make it home,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for The Auto Club Group. “We need drivers to understand that slowing down and moving over isn’t just the law, it’s a life-saving act.”

Georgia law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down significantly when passing a stationary vehicle with flashing or emergency lights, such as police, fire, tow trucks, and other emergency or roadside assistance vehicles. Click here to review a chart of Move Over laws by state.

