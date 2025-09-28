//Unemployment falls or holds steady across Georgia’s regional commissions

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces that unemployment falls or holds steady across Georgia’s 12 regional commissions.

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that unemployment fell in most of Georgia’s 12 regional commissions in August.

“Georgia is the No. 1 state for business, and we’re continuing to build a reputation as the top state for talent,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “This August, every metro area in Georgia shows lower unemployment than a year ago, and our regional commissions continue to see rates decline or hold steady. While month-to-month numbers may fluctuate, the year-over-year progress across all regions proves Georgia’s workforce strategy is delivering results for hardworking Georgians.”

Please see a synopsis of each regional commission below:

Atlanta Regional Commission

The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 3.5% over-the-month. The rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was down 14,158 over-the-month and down 8,994 over-the-year, to 2,693,472.

The number of employed was down 14,159 over-the-month and up 3,123 over-the-year, to 2,599,245.

Initial claims were down 991 over-the-month and down 2,235 over-the-year, to 9,259.



Central Savannah River

The unemployment rate down one-tenth to 4.2% over-the-month. The rate was 5.1% one year ago.

The labor force was down 374 over-the-month and down 968 over-the-year, to 207,253.

The number of employed was down 87 over-the-month and up 1,005 over-the-year, to 198,530.

Initial claims were down 455 over-the-month and down 553 over-the-year, to 791.



Coastal Georgia

The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 3.3% over-the-month. The rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was up 497 over-the-month and up 483 over-the-year, to 355,567.

The number of employed was up 436 over-the-month and up 2,591 over-the-year, to 343,697.

Initial claims were down 210 over-the-month and down 242 over-the-year, to 962.

Georgia Mountains

The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 3.2% over-the-month. The rate was 3.8% one year ago.

The labor force was up 693 over-the-month and down 475 over-the-year, to 243,327.

The number of employed was up 721 over-the-month and up 879 over-the-year, to 235,505.

Initial claims were down 84 over-the-month, and down 166 over-the-year, to 646.

Heart of Georgia

The unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 4.0% over-the-month. The rate was 4.8% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,460 over-the-month and down 1,296 over-the-year, to 116,819.

The number of employed was up 1,809 over-the-month and down 342 over-the-year, to 112,138.

Initial claims were down 599 over-the-month, and down 97 over-the-year, to 490.

Middle Georgia

The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 3.8% over-the-month. The rate was 4.4% one year ago.

The labor force was down 724 over-the-month and down 167 over-the-year, to 222,172.

The number of employed was down 692 over-the-month and up 1,214 over-the-year, to 213,738.

Initial claims were down 42 over-the-month and down 185 over-the-year, to 771.

Northeast Georgia

The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 3.4% over-the-month. The rate was 4.0% one year ago.

The labor force was down 282 over-the-month and down 59 over-the-year, to 347,740.

The number of employed was down 41 over-the-month and up 1,914 over-the-year, to 335,925.

Initial claims were up 82 over-the-month and down 148 over-the-year, to 1,039.

Northwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 3.4% over-the-month. The rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was down 2,769 over-the-month and up 355 over-the-year, to 454,710.

The number of employed was down 842 over-the-month and up 2,473 over-the-year, to 439,134.

Initial claims were down 2,413 over-the-month and up 16 over-the-year, to 1,739.

River Valley

The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 4.3% over-the-month. The rate was 4.8% one year ago.

The labor force was up 368 over-the-month and down 1,008 over-the-year, to 144,440.

The number of employed was up 353 over-the-month and down 264 over-the-year, to 138,262.

Initial claims were down 237 over-the-month and down 114 over-the-year, to 519.

Southern Georgia

The unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 3.8% over-the-month. The rate was 4.5% one year ago.

The labor force was up 967 over-the-month and down 2,841 over-the-year, to 172,920.

The number of employed was up 1,561 over-the-month and down 1,520 over-the-year, to 166,382.

Initial claims were down 616 over-the-month and down 95 over-the-year, to 605.



Southwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 3.9% over-the-month. The rate was 4.4% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,575 over-the-month and down 3,068 over-the-year, to 145,968.

The number of employed was up 1,608 over-the-month and down 2,240 over-the-year, to 140,208.

Initial claims were up 39 over-the-month and up 10 over-the-year, to 597.



Three Rivers

The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 3.4% over-the-month. The rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was down 1,323 over-the-month and down 781 over-the-year, to 267,806.

The number of employed was down 997 over-the-month and up 595 over-the-year, to 258,619.

Initial claims were down 667 over-the-month and down 249 over-the-year, to 821.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

Communications@gdol.ga.gov

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Director of Communications, Shawna Mercer

Email: Shawna.mercer@gdol.ga.gov

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail.

For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.