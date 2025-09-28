//Teach in the Peach welcomes first-year teachers, launches merch store

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Teach in the Peach welcomes first-year teachers and launches a merch store to support teacher recruitment and retention.

As part of its Teach in the Peach statewide teacher recruitment and retention initiative, the Georgia Department of Education sent more than 6,000 welcome packages to every first-year teacher in Georgia’s public schools, celebrating the start of their journey as educators and connecting them with resources to support their first year in the classroom.

The packages included Teach in the Peach merchandise to help the recipients celebrate their status as Georgia educators, a letter from State School Superintendent Richard Woods, and information on resources and classroom grants for teachers.

No taxpayer funds were used to support the welcome packages, thanks to generous sponsors of the Teach in the Peach initiative including the Atlanta Host Committee, the College Football Playoff Foundation, the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, the University of West Georgia, and other business and education organizations.

“As a former classroom teacher, I vividly remember the challenges and excitement of that first year,” Superintendent Woods said. “What got me through were the relationships and mentorships with colleagues down the hall – and now, we have the resources and technology to connect teachers across the entire state. With these welcome packages, we want new teachers to know they’re not alone as they begin writing their education story. We are here to support them, and want them to know how grateful we are for their commitment to Georgia’s students.”

About Teach in the Peach – and New Merch to Support Teacher Recruitment & Retention

Teach in the Peach is a statewide campaign dedicating to “Making Georgia the #1 State for Teachers to Teach” by attracting, recognizing, and retaining top talent in education. The campaign includes a dynamic new website, teachinthepeach.org, designed to simplify and celebrate the pathway to becoming a Georgia public school teacher, along with signature events like Educator Signing Day.

The site now includes Teach in the Peach merchandise, offering educators and supporters alike a fun way to spread the word about the value of careers in public education. Proceeds go directly back into teacher recruitment and retention efforts, extending the impact of the campaign.

Ronalda Butler, a first-year healthcare science teacher at Mitchell County High School, was inspired to become a teacher because she wanted to give back to her own community. When she found out her former high school needed a healthcare science teacher, she viewed it as an opportunity to return home and make a difference.

Butler said the welcome package “made me feel like I was stepping into the right role at the right time.”

“The welcome packet helped me feel supported and less alone during a time that can feel a bit overwhelming for a new teacher,” Butler said. “It was a nice reminder that there’s a whole community cheering me on. I think initiatives like this are so important because they help new teachers feel connected, encouraged, and ready to take on the challenges of the first year with confidence.”

Morgan Coffee, a first-year fourth-grade teacher at New Holland Leadership Academy in the Gainesville City School System, has wanted to be a teacher since she was a child – she was inspired by her own elementary teachers.

“I moved to Georgia in second grade, and my second-, third-, and fourth-grade teachers were literally the best people I think I’ve ever met in my life,” Coffee said. “I wanted to be just like them when I grew up.”

Coffee said the welcome package made her feel appreciated as a first-year teacher – and provided a reminder that while the first year may be difficult, there are resources to help teachers through it.

“Getting the package, it’s a tangible reminder that says: ‘You’re doing it,’” she said. “‘You’re doing a good job. You’re there, you’ve made it, you’re teaching for real now.’”

Share Your First-Year Teacher Story

If you’re a first-year teacher in Georgia, we’d love to celebrate with you and build connections! Share your story on social media using the hashtag #TITPFirstYear. Here are a few post ideas:

First Day Photo: Show off your first-day outfit, classroom setup, or your “I did it!” smile and tell us where you’re teaching. Why I Teach in the Peach: Share your reason for becoming a Georgia educator and what makes this work meaningful for you. Classroom Wins: Did a lesson click? Did a student make your day? Tell us about the moment that made you proud to be a teacher. Meet the Teacher: Introduce yourself! Share where and what you teach, and something fun about you. Shout Out Your Support System: Say thank you to a mentor, teammate, or principal who is helping you thrive. Month One Reflection: What have you learned in the first few months? Share your reflections, surprises, and goals.

How to Get Involved

School districts, universities, educator preparation programs, and community partners can all play a role in supporting the Teach in the Peach initiative. We encourage you to share the Teach in the Peach website with future and current educators to support their education journeys. To become a Teach in the Peach sponsor or request a copy of the Teach in the Peach toolkit, contact teachinthepeach@doe.k12.ga.us.