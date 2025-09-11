//TCSG, WorkSource Georgia awarded $1.8M grant to invest in displaced workers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – TCSG and WorkSource Georgia will invest in displaced workers of the Georgia-Pacific closure with federal grant.

Release:

When Georgia-Pacific, LLC announced in May that it would be closing its containerboard manufacturing mill in Cedar Springs, Georgia, the news was a major blow for more than 500 employees. Now, thanks to a newly awarded $1.8 million federal grant, WorkSource Georgia and its partners will have more resources to help affected Georgia workers find new jobs and opportunities.



The funding comes through a U.S. Department of Labor Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG). This 3-year grant, awarded to the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Workforce Development, is designed to help local economies recover from large layoffs and closures by focusing on reemployment. Funds will be distributed specifically through WorkSource Southwest Georgia which administers federal workforce development programs for the region and has local access points to serve affected workers.

“Having nearly $2 million explicitly earmarked to help retrain and reemploy the affected workers can be life-changing for them and the surrounding community,” said Brandon Ona, Executive Director of Business Engagement at TCSG. “Job loss at this size would be felt for generations if these resources were not there. With the support of our federal partners, we will be better equipped to offer a wide range of personalized education and training services provided by WorkSource, the Technical College System and other partnering agencies – all designed to get these folks back to work as soon as possible.”

The bulk of the grant funding will go toward program costs, like those associated with services for retraining and personalized career counseling. These offerings help those affected transition into high-demand industries. Participants may also qualify to enter work-based learning opportunities – like apprenticeships – that allow them to collect a paycheck while gaining new skills and work experience.

Individuals who have been directly or indirectly laid off because of the closure are eligible to receive services provided through the Georgia-Pacific DWG grant.

Participants must also live in one of the following Southwest Georgia counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, or Worth. Those interested in applying may contact one of the following WorkSource Georgia offices:

Albany WorkSource Southwest Georgia (One-Stop Comprehensive Center)

​LOCATED in Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) – Albany

1608 South Slappey Blvd. Albany, GA 31706

(229) 430-5042

1-800-255-0056 (toll-free TTY for the hearing/speech impaired)

swga_wioaworks@equusworks.com

Monday – Friday

One-Stop Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WorkSource Southwest Georgia Customer Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

* 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. by appointment only

​Thomasville WorkSource Southwest Georgia

LOCATED in GDOL Career Center – Thomasville

403 North Broad Street Thomasville, GA 31792

(229) 227 -2677

1-800-255-0056 (toll-free TTY for the hearing/speech impaired)

swga_wioaworks@equusworks.com

Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Moultrie WorkSource Southwest Georgia

LOCATED in GDOL Career Center – Moultrie

220 North Main Street Moultrie, GA 31768

(229) 891-2036

1-800-255-0056 toll-free TTY for the hearing/speech impaired)

swga_wioaworks@equusworks.com

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.