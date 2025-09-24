Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp recognizes September as Workforce Development Month and announces the third Workforce Summit.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp has proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Georgia, recognizing the critical role of education, training, and talent development in keeping the state competitive and promoting prosperity for hardworking Georgians. Building on Governor Kemp’s unveiling of the Top State for Talent initiative last year, he announced that the third annual Governor’s Workforce Summit will be held October 20–21 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

“Again and again, job creators cite Georgia’s workforce as a major reason why they choose to invest, operate, and grow in our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “To ensure our students are ready to fill the unprecedented levels of new opportunities coming our way thanks to Georgia’s record-breaking economic development wins, we’re again bringing together public and private sector leaders to better align our workforce pipeline. Together, we’ll build on the milestone successes of prior years, like Georgia MATCH and strengthened high demand career positioning.”

Under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia has strengthened its workforce through multiple programs and policies, including the nationally recognized Georgia MATCH program, which connects students directly with postsecondary education and career opportunities; the Unified High Demand Career Initiative; and expanded sector-specific apprenticeships. These efforts have enhanced the state’s talent pipeline, supported business growth, and attracted investment, reinforcing Georgia’s position as the No. 1 State for Business.

Governor Kemp’s Top State for Talent initiative, with support from the Georgia General Assembly, is a bold, cross-agency effort to prepare Georgians for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow. From high schools and technical colleges to universities and credentialing programs, the initiative is aligning every step of the talent pipeline to ensure Georgians graduate with more than just diplomas—they graduate with opportunity.

As a cornerstone of the Top State for Talentinitiative, the yearly Summit connects education, training, and economic development priorities to strengthen a workforce pipeline that delivers for students, families, job seekers, and businesses across the state. Presentations will spotlight innovative workforce strategies and success stories from every corner of Georgia, offering participants a dynamic look at how communities are rising to meet the needs of employers and job seekers alike. The event will bring together educators, business and industry leaders, government officials, and community partners to ensure Georgia remains the place Where Talent Meets Opportunity.