//Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire returns to the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee in March.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire is returning to Tallahassee next spring! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, March 14th and 15th for 3 epic performances!

Tickets for all 3 performances go on sale Friday, September 5th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

Show times are as follows: Saturday, March 14th at 12:30PM / Pre-Show Party, 10AM-11:15AM / VIP, 10:45AM, Saturday, March 14th at 7:30PM / Pre-Show Party, 5PM-6:15PM / VIP, 5:45PM, Sunday, March 15th at 2:30PM / Pre-Show Party, 12PM-1:15PM / VIP 12:45PM.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire produced by Family Entertainment Live brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™,Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Skelesaurus™, and also includes an all-new truck to the tour: Rhinomite — the dynamite Rhino-themed truck. Charging horn-first into challenges, Rhinomite explodes on the scene with a mission to destroy the competition. This exciting new experience will feature never-before-seen stunts performed by the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, as well as the all-new No-Handed Front Flip performed by the FMX riders. Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family!

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the Pre-Show Party, 2-1/2 hours before every performance. This unique experience provides fans with access to the arena floor, where they can get up close and see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last by adding them to the ticket order at the time of purchase.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on X at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.