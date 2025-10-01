//Georgia students continue to beat nation on SAT

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces that Georgia students continue to beat the nation on SAT.

For the eighth year in a row, Georgia’s public-school students significantly outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT. Specifically, Georgia’s class of 2025 recorded a mean score of 1029, 33 points higher than the national average for public-school students of 996.

Georgia’s public-school class of 2025 recorded a mean score of 526 on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) portion of the assessment and a mean score of 502 on the math portion. That’s compared to averages of 508 and 488, respectively, for students in the nation’s public schools.

“Even as participation increases, Georgia students continue to outperform their peers across the nation on the SAT – a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s students, teachers, leaders, and families and the work we’ve done to invest in academic recovery and prepare all students for life,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “This reflects our Student Bill of Rights in action, ensuring every student in Georgia has the chance to succeed, no matter their path after graduation.”

Georgia students’ mean score decreased slightly compared to 2024, when the mean was 1030. Participation in Georgia increased, which sometimes leads to moderate drops in performance – 55% of Georgia’s class of 2025 took the SAT at some point during high school, compared to 52% of the class of 2024 and 50% of the class of 2023.