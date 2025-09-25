//Georgia man shot during traffic stop

Share with friends

DEKALB CO -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of a Georgia man during a traffic stop with an officer.

At the request of the DeKalb County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County, GA. Rodney Moore, age 64, of Stone Mountain, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on September 24, 2025, at about 3:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Central Drive and Lancanshire Circle. The officer made contact with Moore, who was the driver of the car. During the stop, the officer learned that Moore had an active arrest warrant.

Moore indicated he had a gun, and as the officer attempted to place him under arrest, Moore was shot.

Officers rendered aid and Moore was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.