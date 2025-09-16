//Georgia gas price average decrease to $2.89 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia gas price average has decreased with drivers paying $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The Georgia gas price average is trending downward, offering drivers a modest reprieve. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 2 cents lower than it was a week ago, 3 cents lower than it was a month ago, and 8 cents lower than it was a year ago. It costs drivers an average of $43.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $2.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“With cooler weather and lower demand, gas prices are starting to ease,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “This is thanks to plenty of crude oil and the switch to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to make and helps keep costs down as the weather cools.”

Nationally: Seasonal Shifts Cool Gas Demand

Drivers are getting good news at the pump as the national average price ticks down. Since last Monday, it has eased to $3.17, though slight shifts may occur overnight. There remains an abundance of crude oil supply, which outweighs demand. The seasonal transition to winter-blend gasoline – which is cheaper to produce – is also beginning. While the national average has been relatively stable, drivers in the Pacific Northwest are feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices in the area have jumped more than 20 cents in the past week due to the shutdown of a major pipeline that transports fuel from Washington to Oregon. The pipeline is reportedly expected to resume operations in a few days.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.11 million barrels a day last week to 8.50 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 218.5 million barrels to 220 million. Gasoline production decreased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Atlanta ($2.89)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.05), Macon ($2.94), and Columbus ($2.90).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Gainesville ($2.84), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.82), and Rome ($2.76).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.17 $3.17 $3.19 $3.16 $3.21 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.89 $2.89 $2.91 $2.92 $2.97 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.