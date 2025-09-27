//Georgia breaks tourism records for third year in a row

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia breaks tourism records for the third year in a row and ranks in the top five for overnight visitation.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing that the state broke tourism records for the third consecutive year and ranked No. 5 in the nation for overnight visitation for the fifth year in a row.

“Georgia’s scenic landscapes spanning the mountains to the coast, cultural attractions, and vibrant communities make our state a top destination that leaves visitors with a reason to keep Georgia on their minds,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re grateful to the hardworking men and women statewide who make sure Georgia always puts its best foot forward, helping create real positive impacts in all four corners of the Peach State.”

Speaking at the annual Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, Governor Kemp shared that a record 174.2 million domestic and international visitors in calendar year 2024 spent $45.2 billion on Georgia’s hotels, restaurants, recreation, transportation, and other local businesses, surpassing the previous record set in 2023 by nearly 4%. Those tourism dollars generated $5.1 billion in state and local tax revenues, saving each Georgia household an average of $1,285 in annual taxes.

Georgia’s tourism industry is the second-largest economic contributor to the state, generating $82 billion in statewide economic impact, a 3% year-over-year increase. The visitor economy supports 470,570 jobs in Georgia, accounting for one in every 15 jobs in the state.

“Tourism is the front door to opportunity in Georgia, driving new investment, supporting jobs, and strengthening the very communities that help our state succeed in business and economic growth. These numbers highlight this reality and are a motivating factor for our team every day,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Thank you to the countless partners across the state and around the world who have made this kind of achievement possible once again.”

Presented by GDEcD’s tourism arm – known to travelers as Explore Georgia – the three-day Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference is the premier annual event for the state’s travel and hospitality industry. Drawing more than 400 attendees from across the state each year, the conference serves to inspire excellence and elevate the state’s tourism efforts to raise national and international awareness of Georgia as a business and leisure destination, with diverse landscapes and experiences that span county lines and industries, from arts and film to sports and agriculture.

“Georgia’s tourism success proves the power of partnerships,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Jay Markwalter. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kemp, our General Assembly, Commissioner Wilson, the Tourism Foundation Board of Directors, and the efforts of our statewide tourism industry, more visitors than ever before are choosing to spend their time and money experiencing everything that makes our state great. The local communities that bring these authentic experiences to life are a key reason why Georgia’s visitor economy continues to grow and thrive.”

The 2025 conference was held at the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center to showcase one of the state’s leading convention assets. The meetings and conventions segment of travel brings millions of visitors and generates billions of dollars annually in Georgia. In 2024, more than 17 million domestic visitors traveled to Georgia for business and conventions, marking an increase of nearly 5% year-over-year. Domestic and international visitors accounted for $4.6 billion in direct spending on business and convention travel, an increase of 5.5% compared to 2023.

This data is sourced from an annual study conducted by Tourism Economics and commissioned by the Georgia Department of Economic Development to measure the economic impact of tourism on the state and its counties. Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, is a leader in global economic forecasting for the travel and tourism industry.

For more information about Georgia’s tourism industry, visit ExploreGeorgia.org.