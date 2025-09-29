//GEMA/HS State Warning Point Officer recognized with certification

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS recognizes State Warning Point Officer with the Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program Basic Level Certification.

Release:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) recognized GEMA/HS’s State Warning Point Officer Demetrius McCann with the Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program Basic Level Certification. The certificate was formally presented by Linda Criblez, GEMA/HS Deputy Director of Homeland Security, and Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources (CIKR) Manager, Warren Shepard.

Demetrius is the fifth individual statewide to achieve this distinction, marking a significant milestone for both his professional development and for statewide preparedness and resilience capabilities.

“As critical infrastructure protection becomes increasingly important in our society, the responsibility must be shared across state and local government sectors,” said Warren Shepard. “Through this program, we are building a statewide network of trained professionals who can help safeguard essential resources. Demetrius’s accomplishment reflects his dedication to protecting our state’s critical infrastructure, enhancing security awareness, and contributing to safer communities across Georgia.”

The Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program (CI-AP) is a GEMA/HS initiative designed to train and certify emergency management and homeland security professionals to assess and protect vital facilities, systems, and assets across the state. This includes assets such as utilities, schools, healthcare facilities, government services, transportation systems, and other vital resources essential to the safety, security, and economic stability of Georgia’s communities.

The Basic Level Certification provides specialized instruction in risk assessment, vulnerability identification, and protective measures, ensuring a standardized approach to safeguarding Georgia’s critical infrastructure. The program emphasizes the importance of collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, ensuring a whole-community approach to infrastructure security. Certified assessors play a key role in strengthening community resilience, supporting homeland security operations, and helping to keep Georgia safe.