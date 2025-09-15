//GEMA/HS recognizes Henry County with Critical Infrastructure certification

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS recognizes Jamel A. Scott with Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program Basic Level certification.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has recognized Jamel A. Scott of the Henry County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency with the Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program Basic Level certification. The certificate was formally presented by Warren Shepard, GEMA/HS Critical Infrastructure/Key Resources (CIKR) Manager.

Jamel is only the fourth individual statewide to achieve this distinction, marking a significant milestone for both his professional development and for Henry County’s preparedness and resilience capabilities.

The Critical Infrastructure Assessor Program (CI-AP) is a GEMA/HS initiative designed to train and certify emergency management and homeland security professionals in the specialized skills needed to evaluate and strengthen the security and resilience of critical infrastructure. This includes assets such as utilities, schools, healthcare facilities, government services, transportation systems, and other vital resources essential to the safety, security, and economic stability of Georgia’s communities.

The Basic Level certification provides foundational instruction in critical infrastructure identification, vulnerability assessment, risk analysis, and protective measures. Participants are trained to apply standardized assessment methods and leverage both state and federal tools to identify vulnerabilities and recommend practical protective strategies. The program emphasizes the importance of collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, ensuring a whole-community approach to infrastructure security.

“Critical infrastructure protection is a shared responsibility,” said Warren Shepard, GEMA/HS CIKR Manager. “Through this program, we are building a statewide network of trained professionals who can help safeguard essential resources. Jamel’s accomplishment reflects his commitment to Henry County and strengthens our collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from potential threats.”

By completing the program’s Basic Level requirements, Jamel has demonstrated the ability to conduct professional assessments that enhance Henry County’s readiness to protect critical services and facilities. His certification places Henry County among a growing number of jurisdictions with trained assessors who contribute to Georgia’s overall homeland security efforts.

As the fourth recipient of the Basic Level certificate, Jamel joins an elite group of professionals leading the way in infrastructure protection across Georgia. GEMA/HS continues to expand this program statewide to train more assessors to support local and regional efforts in building resilient communities.