//GBI releases identity of GA man involved in officer shooting

ATLANTA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a Georgia man involved in an officer shooting.

Release:

UPDATE – September 11, 2025:

The man that died in this incident has been identified as Justin Lanier, age 44, of Atlanta, GA.

ORIGINAL RELEASE – September 10, 2025:

At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. One man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on September 10, 2025 at about 12:55 a.m., APD responded to the Four Seasons hotel on 14th Street in Atlanta to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they encountered a man outside the building. The man attempted to run from officers. The man then turned around and walked back towards the officers. Officers gave the man commands, which he did not follow. The man then moved his hand towards his handgun on his side. Officers fired their weapons at the man, hitting him. A handgun was located on scene near him.

The man died from his injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.