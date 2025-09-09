//GBI investigates shooting death of a Georgia man

Share with friends

EASTMAN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a Georgia man that was involved in a dispute.

At the request of the Eastman Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Terrance Travis Gordon, age 45, of Eastman, GA.

On September 7, 2025, just after 12:00 a.m., Eastman Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and King Street. When officers arrived, they found Gordon suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gordon was taken to Dodge County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates Gordon was walking along 1st Avenue while firing a gun. He then approached a home and made threats toward the occupants. An exchange of gunfire occurred between Gordon and the homeowner. Both Gordon and the homeowner were wounded. The homeowner was treated and released from the hospital. The homeowner has claimed self-defense, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.