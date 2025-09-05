//Florida man arrested for scamming elderly Georgia couple

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GBI arrests a Florida man in a 5-month long multi-state cyber fraud investigation for scamming an elderly Georgia couple.

Following a 5-month investigation conducted by the GBI Georgia Cyber Crime Center, the GBI has arrested and charged Charles Henry Williams, age 63, of Trinity, Florida, with one count of Theft by Deception and one count of Exploitation of an Elder Person. The GBI conducted this investigation in coordination with the State of Georgia Attorney General’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

In April 2025, the GBI was requested to investigate an online timeshare scam that targeted an elderly couple in Newnan,GA. The investigation revealed that over the course of four years, the couple lost over $1 million.

Additional victims were also identified through the investigation.

Williams was arrested on August 29, 2025, in Trinity, FL. He will face the charges in Coweta County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation encourages everyone to learn how to avoid becoming a cyber fraud victim. Specific information on Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/scams-and-safety

Report cybercrime to your local law enforcement and online at www.ic3.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.