//CDC releases statement on passing of Tips From Former Smokers participant

ATLANTA – The CDC releases a statement on the passing of Michael Fletcher, a Tips From Former Smokers participant.

Release:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Michael “Mike” Fletcher, a participant in CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® campaign and a devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

We will always remember Mike for his courageous commitment to warn others about the devastating effects of cigarette smoking. He proudly became a spokesperson for the Tips campaign in 2019. He was passionate about helping others understand the real consequences of smoking and the importance of quitting. His story undoubtedly saved lives and inspired many smokers to quit before facing similar struggles.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mike’s family, his friends, and all who cared about him.

Michael’s Tips Videos: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/stories/michael-f.html