//CDC releases statement on passing of Tips From Former Smokers participant

ATLANTA – The CDC’s Acting Director releases a statement on the passing of Suzy Ellis, Tips From Former Smokers participant.

Release:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Suzy Ellis, a participant in CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® campaign and devoted mother, voracious reader, and entrepreneur.

At the age of 57, Suzy suffered a stroke, which her doctors linked to her many years of smoking. It was then that she quit smoking and eventually shared the story of her experience with CDC for the Tips campaign. Suzy believed that tobacco education campaigns like Tips could make a difference, encouraging people who had never smoked not to start, and showing those who did smoke that quitting was possible.

We extend our deepest condolences to Suzy’s family, her friends, and all who cared about her.

Suzy’s Tips Videos: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/stories/suzy.html