//Renovated campground opens in Okefenokee Swamp

FARGO – The DNR announces that the Stephen C. Foster State Park opens the newly renovated campground in Okefenokee Swamp.

Campers have a new way to explore one of Georgia’s “Seven Natural Wonders” — the largest blackwater wetland in North America. Stephen C. Foster State Park just opened its renovated campground, offering guests a comfortable way to explore the iconic Okefenokee Swamp. The upgraded campground features two loops: one designed for RVs with full hookups, and one ideal for tent campers seeking a more close-to-nature experience.

Sitting on the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Stephen C. Foster State Park serves as the western gateway to one of North America’s most significant and biodiverse wetlands. It is home to a variety of species, including American alligators, black bears, otter, softshell turtles, frogs, owls and herons. As a certified International Dark Sky Park, the state park also offers stunning stargazing opportunities, far removed from city lights. Visitors can explore the swamp through ranger-led boat tours or by renting kayaks, canoes or fishing boats. A boardwalk and hiking trails meander among cypress trees draped with Spanish moss, tupelo trees, pines and saw palmetto.

Stephen C. Foster State Park is located 18 miles from Fargo in southeast Georgia. It is a must-visit destination for nature lovers, paddlers, anglers, birders and stargazers. Overnight guests can choose from the new campsites which are close to the visitor center or the park’s Suwannee River Eco-lodge which is located in the town of Fargo. For more information, visit GaStateParks.org/StephenCFoster or call 912-637-5274.