ATLANTA – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and Georgia Grown releases the official 2025 Georgia Grown Farmers Market Map.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper and Georgia Grown announced the release of the official 2025 Georgia Grown Farmers Market Map – a comprehensive guide designed to help Georgians easily locate local farmers markets across the state. From the mountains of North Georgia to the southern coastal plains, the map features more than 50 Georgia Grown-certified markets where shoppers can find fresh, locally grown produce and support Georgia’s No. 1 industry – agriculture – and the farm families who fuel its success.

“In celebration of Georgia Farmers Market Week, we’re excited to release our 2025 Georgia Grown Farmers Market map that showcases more than 50 Georgia Grown-certified markets across the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “With everything from peaches to peppers currently in season, it is a great time for Georgians to get out to their local farmers market.”

The GDA has also launched an interactive farmers market map to help Georgians easily find local markets across the state. Click the graphic below to explore the online map and support Georgia’s farmers.

To be included on the interactive map, farmers markets are invited to complete the Georgia Grown Farmers Market Registration Form.