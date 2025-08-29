//Kemp announces State Court, Solicitor General appointments

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the recent State Court and Solicitor General appointments for Georgia.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following court appointments: Kevin W. Drummond as State Court Judge for Carroll County and B. Kyle Thompson as Barrow County Solicitor General.

Kevin W. Drummond currently works as a litigation attorney with Tisinger Vance, P.C. in Carrollton, Georgia. In addition to his private practice, he serves as an associate judge for the Carrollton Municipal Court and as the city attorney for Bowdon, Centralhatchee, Ephesus, Franklin, Roopville, Villa Rica, and Whitesburg. Drummond previously served as an assistant district attorney and as a solicitor for several municipalities. He also formerly served as a public defender in both State and Superior Court. He has argued cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court.

Drummond earned a B.B.A. in finance from West Georgia College and a J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law. An active member of the community, he is a Rotarian and a member of Carrollton First Baptist Church. He and his wife, Alison, volunteer as youth mountain coaches and live in Carroll County with their three children.

B. Kyle Thompson currently works as an assistant district attorney with the Walton County District Attorney’s Office where he tries cases of murder, vehicular homicide, domestic violence, theft, and possession of controlled substances. He previously served as an assistant district attorney in the Western Judicial Circuit and as an assistant solicitor general in Macon-Bibb County. He has extensive experience representing the State of Georgia in cases, including all misdemeanor violations.

A graduate of Apalachee High School, Thompson earned undergraduate degrees in economics and geography at the University of Georgia and a J.D. from Mercer University School of Law. He and his wife, Jessica, live in Winder with their son, Miles, and are members of Winder First Baptist Church.