//Georgia’s chronic absenteeism reaches lowest level since pre-pandemic

ATLANTA – Georgia’s chronic absenteeism reaches lowest levels since pre-pandemic as the state continues efforts to reduce absence rates.

Chronic absenteeism in Georgia’s public schools has reached its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Georgia Department of Education continues its efforts to ensure all students have full access to the instruction and opportunities they need to prepare for their futures.

The rate of chronic absenteeism – the percentage of students absent for 10% or more of enrolled days – has fallen for four consecutive years and dropped to 19.5% during the 2024-2025 school year. This is down from 21.3% in 2023-2024, and from a peak of 23.9% in 2021-2022.

Rates of absence increased sharply nationwide after the pandemic, a phenomenon that leads to missed learning opportunities and reduced academic achievement. GaDOE, along with leaders and policymakers across the state, has made addressing chronic absenteeism a top priority.

“Put simply, students cannot learn when they are not in school,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “When absences add up, it limits their opportunities and puts their futures at risk. It’s our responsibility to remove the barriers that are keeping students out of school buildings, and we’re working to equip schools and districts with the resources to do just that. I’m encouraged to see four consecutive years of progress, with chronic absenteeism at its lowest level since the pandemic – but 19.5% is still too high. We won’t stop working until every student has the consistent, daily access to learning they need to thrive.”

Superintendent Woods encouraged parents, families, and students to join the effort to reduce chronic absenteeism.

“This is a goal we can all accomplish together,” he said. “We understand that illnesses and emergencies happen, but by making school attendance a priority, families play a powerful role in helping their children succeed.”

In 2025, Sen. John F. Kennedy authored Senate Bill 123, which the Georgia General Assembly passed and Governor Brian Kemp signed into law. This new law outlines proactive measures to further the reduction of absence rates in the state.

“Chronic absenteeism doesn’t just impact test scores, it puts entire futures of Georgia students at risk. That’s why I’m proud to lead the Senate Study Committee on Combating Chronic Absenteeism this year, bringing educators, parents, and community leaders to the table to find generational solutions that put our students first,” Senator Kennedy said. “The recent drop in absenteeism shows that progress is possible when we approach this issue with urgency and unity – but the reality is, we can’t take our foot off the gas. We must continue working together to give students the resources needed to be successful both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Superintendent Woods signs pledge to reduce chronic absence by 50%

State School Superintendent Richard Woods has committed to cut chronic absence by 50% over five years in Georgia, joining the 50% Challenge, supported by a partnership between Attendance Works, EdTrust, and Nat Malkus with AEI. Georgia joins a bipartisan list of states taking a firm stand on this urgent issue that, if not addressed, could have long-term impacts on students, families, and the economic health of the state and nation.

Chronic absence, or missing more than 10% of school days for any reason, spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and rates remain elevated across the nation. The 50% Challenge is an initiative launched by Attendance Works, EdTrust, and Nat Malkus with AEI to unite state education leaders around the issue and provide tools and strategies to improve engagement and attendance in school.

Georgia’s Efforts to Combat Chronic Absenteeism

After COVID-19, Georgia’s chronic absenteeism rate peaked at 23.9%, more than double the rate of the year prior. The rate has since declined for four consecutive years, beginning in 2022-2023, but continuing this momentum will require an “all hands on deck” approach.

In December 2023, GaDOE hosted more than 30 state agencies, lawmakers, education organizations, and school districts for a statewide Attendance Summit to increase awareness and promote next steps to reduce chronic absenteeism.

Justin Hill, GaDOE’s Deputy Superintendent for Whole Child Supports, recently shared data, progress, and strategies for reducing chronic absenteeism at a House committee meeting studying the issue and will do the same at upcoming Senate meetings.

GaDOE has also launched a public-facing dashboard to provide data on attendance rates, produced a public service announcement in partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting to elevate the issue for families, provided extensive training and technical assistance for school districts, and developed a new statewide school climate survey to supply schools with actionable data to improve their safety, climate, and attendance rates.

Click here for attendance resources and here for additional information on GaDOE’s efforts.

Georgia’s Student Bill of Rights in Action

This release connects to the following tenets of Georgia’s Student Bill of Rights, which outlines K-12 students’ fundamental rights to the learning conditions, opportunities, and supports they need to thrive.