//Georgia General Assembly passes Distraction-Free Education Act

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GaDOE announces that the Georgia General Assembly passes the Distraction-Free Education Act.

Release:

In 2025, the Georgia General Assembly passed the Distraction-Free Education Act. By prohibiting the use of personal electronic devices during the school day for grades K-8, the purpose of the law is to promote a positive learning environment free from electronic distractions. Studies have shown that the presence of a cellphone reduces available cognitive capacity, and that smartphone bans result in a reduction of bullying by 43-46%.

Click here for GaDOE’s guidance for districts and schools on implementing the Distraction-Free Education Act.

Click here to access all GaDOE guidance.