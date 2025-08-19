//Georgia gas prices increase slightly to $2.91

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia increases slightly at the pumps with drivers paying $2.91 per gallon.

The Georgia gas price average inched up a penny compared to a week ago, bringing a slight bump at the pump. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 1 cent higher than it was a week ago, same as it was a month ago, at $2.91, and 31 cents lower than it was a year ago. It costs drivers an average of $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $5.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“We’re only seeing a slight uptick in Georgia’s gas prices right now,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “With crude oil prices holding steady and summer travel tapering off, increases at the pump remain minimal as we head into the final days of the season.”

Nationally:

Prices at the Pump Stay Put for Another Week

No news is good news for drivers as gas prices remained stable this past week, with the national average sitting at $3.13, which may fluctuate overnight. The summer of lower pump prices continues, as the busy driving season nears its end. As we enter peak hurricane season, storms affecting gas production and distribution are something to keep an eye on. But right now, with crude oil prices remaining steady, there’s no indication gas prices will make any drastic moves.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.04 million barrels a day last week to 9 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 227.1 million barrels to 226.3 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta ($2.93)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.00), Athens ($2.93), and Gainesville ($2.91).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Rome ($2.82), Augusta-Aiken ($2.79), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.75).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.13 $3.14 $3.13 $3.16 $3.42 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.91 $2.91 $2.90 $2.91 $3.22 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.