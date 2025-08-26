//Georgia average gas price declines slightly to $2.89 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has decreased slightly with drivers paying $2.89 per gallon at the pumps.

The Georgia gas price average dipped slightly this week, giving drivers a bit of relief at the pump. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which can change overnight. Monday’s state average is 2 cents lower than it was a week ago, 1 cent lower than it was a month ago, and 26 cents lower than it was a year ago. It costs drivers an average of $43.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $4.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“Gas prices across the nation nudged upward this week but remain in the same tight range we’ve seen for months,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgia has stayed relatively stable. However, with the U.S. in the peak of hurricane season, any disruption along the Gulf Coast could quickly shift the balance. For now, we remain hopeful that drivers in Georgia will see some relief at the pump as Labor Day approaches.”

U.S. Drivers See 2-Cent Bump at the Pumps

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 2 cents, reaching $3.15, and may fluctuate overnight. As summer draws to a close, some are speculating whether the national average for gas prices could dip below $3 per gallon. While it’s an intriguing possibility, the oil market remains highly volatile, making any firm prediction difficult. However, suppose crude oil prices stay low and there are no major geopolitical disruptions or tropical storms impacting the Gulf Coast. In that case, drivers may continue to benefit from lower prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9 million barrels a day last week to 8.84 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 226.3 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Atlanta ($2.90)

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.98), Athens ($2.92), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.91).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Warner Robins ($2.82), Rome ($2.81), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.75).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.15 $3.14 $3.13 $3.16 $3.36 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.89 $2.89 $2.91 $2.90 $3.15 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

