//GA test scores continue to rise with abandonment of Common Core math

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces that test scores continue to rise with the abandonment of Common Core math.

Georgia students continued to show strong increases in mathematics on the Georgia Milestones assessments in 2024-2025.

The second consecutive year of mathematics increases follows the implementation of Georgia’s new K-12 Mathematics Standards during the 2023-2024 school year. For six out of the seven math assessments, the percentage of students achieving the Proficient Learner level or above increased.

Students showed consistent improvement in science and social studies as well, with the percentage of students achieving the Proficient Learner level or above increasing for three of four science assessments and increasing or holding steady for both social studies assessments.

The percentage of students reading at or above grade level increased in five of seven grade levels. English Language Arts (ELA) scores increased or held steady on two of seven assessments, with slight decreases in the remaining five assessments.

“Seeing such strong and consistent gains in mathematics, even following significant increases the year prior, speaks to the quality of our new, Georgia-grown math standards,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “The results are clear, and I look forward to seeing similar gains in English Language Arts as we begin the new standards implementation process this school year and continue to roll out reading supports tied to early literacy legislation.”

Building on Literacy Gains and Strengthening ELA Outcomes

Georgia has several key initiatives underway during the 2025-2026 school year that are expected to have a positive impact on ELA and reading achievement in the coming years:

Establishing Training and Screening: For the first time, all K-3 teachers started the current school year trained in research-based structured literacy, and school districts had access to a free universal literacy screener, which is part of the continued implementation of the Georgia Early Literacy & Dyslexia Act.

For the first time, all K-3 teachers started the current school year trained in research-based structured literacy, and school districts had access to a free universal literacy screener, which is part of the continued implementation of the Georgia Early Literacy & Dyslexia Act. Implementing New Standards: Georgia’s new K-12 English Language Arts standards, which embed the Science of Reading, are being rolled out in all Georgia classrooms this school year.

Georgia’s new K-12 English Language Arts standards, which embed the Science of Reading, are being rolled out in all Georgia classrooms this school year. Expanding the State’s Top Screener: GaDOE is partnering with the state’s free universal screener provider to expand professional learning opportunities statewide for districts moving to adopt the resource. The free screener, Amira Learning, was recommended by the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy and approved by the Georgia Council on Literacy, with funding for school district use provided by the Georgia legislature.

GaDOE is partnering with the state’s free universal screener provider to expand professional learning opportunities statewide for districts moving to adopt the resource. The free screener, Amira Learning, was recommended by the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy and approved by the Georgia Council on Literacy, with funding for school district use provided by the Georgia legislature. Committed to Coaching: GaDOE will continue placing school-level literacy coaches in the highest-need elementary schools in the state – an intervention that produced a 15% improvement in student reading in just one year of implementation as measured by universal screeners, and with some grade-level reading gains on Georgia Milestones as high as 29 percentage points. In partnership with Amira Learning, GaDOE will pair its literacy coaching model with additional student tutoring and professional development for highest-need schools adopting the free screener. Click here for spotlights of schools that saw significant reading improvement in 2024-2025.

“I want to commend Georgia’s teachers, school districts, and the GaDOE Teaching & Learning team who are working diligently across the state to roll out new math and ELA standards, and to adopt instructional strategies aligned with the Science of Reading,” Superintendent Woods said. “These efforts, led in partnership with the State Board of Education, the Georgia General Assembly, the Georgia Council on Literacy, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, and our Regional Educational Service Agencies will impact Georgia’s students for generations to come.”

Comparison of 2023-2024 to 2024-2025

Georgia students continued to show overall improvement on the Georgia Milestones assessments in 2024-2025, with results increasing or holding steady on 13 of 20 End of Grade (EOG) and End of Course (EOC) assessments.

Proficient Learner & Above Change EOG EOC Combined Increased 11 1 12 Same 0 1 1 Decreased 5 2 7

Developing Learner & Above

Change EOG EOC Combined Increased 9 1 10 Same 3 1 4 Decreased 4 2 6

About Georgia Milestones

Students take Georgia Milestones End of Grade (EOG) tests in grades 3-8, and Georgia Milestones End of Course (EOC) tests in identified high school courses. The Georgia Milestones Assessment System meets the federal requirement that states test students in math and ELA in grades 3-8 and once in high school, and in science once per grade band (3-5, 6-9, 10-12).

Georgia Milestones assesses student learning along four levels of achievement: Beginning Learners, Developing Learners, Proficient Learners, and Distinguished Learners.