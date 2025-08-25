//Former Department of Corrections employee arrested by GBI

Share with friends

NEWNAN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Department of Corrections employee for Theft by Taking.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Lakina Gay, age 49, of Newnan, Georgia, with five counts of Theft by Taking. On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI to conduct an investigation into theft of funds by an employee from the Coweta County Department of Corrections.

Preliminary information indicates that Gay reportedly misappropriated between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of funds from the Coweta County Prison Commissary account from 2019 to 2023. Gay served as an office manager during this time.

Gay was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.