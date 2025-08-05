//CDC releases statement on passing of former smokers campaign participant.

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The CDC releases a statement on the passing of a CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® campaign participant.

It is with deep sadness that we share the loss of Christine Brader, a devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and champion of anti-smoking efforts. For 13 years, Christine served proudly as a participant in CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® campaign. She was 62.

Christine was diagnosed three separate times with oral cancer due to smoking, ultimately requiring 35 radiation treatments, chemotherapy, and the removal of half her jaw. Despite her health challenges, she bravely came forward to share her story as part of the Tips From Former Smokers® campaign. Christine’s story helped save lives. She will be remembered for her courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to protecting others from the health issues she experienced.

We extend our deep condolences to Christine’s family, friends, and all who knew and cared about her.

Christine’s Tips Videos: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/stories/christine.html