//State School Superintendent releases statement about upcoming school year

Share with friends

ATLANTA – State School Superintendent Richard Woods releases a statement on the need to start the school year strong.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods Statement:

“I deeply believe in fiscal responsibility, which means evaluating the use of funds and seeking out efficiencies, but also means being responsible – releasing funds already approved by Congress and signed by President Trump. In Georgia, we’re getting ready to start the school year, so I call on federal funds to be released so we can ensure the success of our students.”