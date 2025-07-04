//Georgia ranks in top 10 at 2025 SkillsUSA National Championships

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia students recently ranked in the top 10 at the 2025 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Georgia’s technical college students earned 37 medals at the 2025 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, contributing to a combined total of 44 medals for the state and placing Georgia #9 nationally in overall medal count.

Representing the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), students earned 11 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze medals in areas such as healthcare, construction, information technology, cosmetology, and public safety. The event, held in Atlanta, brought together thousands of students from across the country to compete in hands-on, skills-based contests aligned with real workforce needs.

“The results from this year’s SkillsUSA competition show the value of a technical education in Georgia,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “Our students are gaining the skills they need to compete, and more importantly, to succeed in today’s workforce. The number of medals earned—and the recognition our students received—demonstrate the high standards in our classrooms and labs. This is a direct reflection of the quality training taking place across our colleges every day.”

Top-medaling TCSG colleges included:

Athens Technical College – 8 medals

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College – 8 medals

Savannah Technical College – 7 medals

Georgia students also received two national awards for top scores:

Taylor Sharfner of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received the Dr. John Scott Award for the highest individual score in the Prepared Speech competition.

Jace Gephart and Jesus Vazquez Fonseca of Lanier Technical College received the Curtiss P. Bell Award for the highest team score in Mechatronics.

In addition, Corina Stewart of Savannah Technical College was elected as a SkillsUSA National Officer for the 2025–2026 school year.

SkillsUSA is a national organization focused on preparing students for careers through technical education and leadership development. The annual conference brings together more than 6,000 students to compete in over 100 different skill areas.

