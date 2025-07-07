//GBI investigates shooting incident resulting in multiple victims

Share with friends

GLENNVILLE – The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of one individual and two others wounded.

Release:

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Glennville Police Department to investigate a shooting incident.

The investigation shows that on July 6, 2025, at about 12:00 a.m., the Glennville Police Department responded to an area of MLK Drive between Boyd Street and Green Street, Glennville, Georgia in reference to a shooting. Law enforcement arrived on scene and discovered Alvin Lashawn Williams, age 32, with a gunshot wound. Williams was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Two additional individuals were located with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Williams’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia where an autopsy will be performed.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103, Option 1, or the GBI Region 5 office at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.