//GBI investigates missing GA man’s death

HIAWASSEE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a missing Georgia man that was found in a van.

At the request of the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Phat Tan Bui, age 38, of Norcross, GA.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at about 9:15 p.m., Towns County deputies discovered a van belonging to Phat Tan Bui in the parking area of Bell Mountain. Deputies determined that Bui was reported missing out of Gwinnett County by his family on July 18, 2025. When deputies searched the van, they found Bui dead inside the vehicle. Shortly after deputies discovered Bui, the GBI was requested to assist with the death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that there was no foul play involved in Bui’s death.

Bui’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office at 706-896-4444 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry, GA at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.