//GBI investigates inmate death after being found in jail cell

DOUGLAS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate found in a jail cell by another inmate.

Release:

At the request of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Diane Marie Jacob, age 48, of Douglas, GA, who was an inmate in the Coffee County Jail.

On Monday, June 7, 2025, at about 3:10 p.m., Jacob was found hanging in her cell by another jail inmate. Jail staff began providing immediate medical aid, which was then taken over by the responding EMS. Jacob was taken to the Coffee Regional Medical Center, where she continued to receive medical care.

Jacob died on July 8, 2025.

Preliminary information indicates that Jacob hung herself.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.