//GaDOE recognizes John Hancock Award schools

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education recognizes the John Hancock Award schools that demonstrate excellence in cursive instruction.

Recognizing that cursive writing strengthens student confidence, connects learners to history, and supports essential cognitive development, the Georgia Department of Education is proud to honor schools that demonstrate excellence in cursive instruction through the John Hancock Award.

This award celebrates elementary, middle, and high schools that go above and beyond in teaching cursive writing – a skill that builds fine motor strength, enhances literacy, and allows students to engage meaningfully with historical texts in their original form. As part of Georgia’s English Language Arts (ELA) standards, cursive writing plays a vital role in preparing students for academic success and lifelong learning.

“As Georgia’s State School Superintendent and a former classroom teacher, I firmly believe learning cursive is more than just a writing skill – it’s a connection to history, critical thinking, and personal expression,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “In an age of digital communication, the ability to read and write in cursive remains essential. It allows students to engage with foundational documents, develop fine motor skills, and write with individuality and fluency. Cursive writing builds cognitive connections that support literacy and learning across subjects. That’s why Georgia has preserved and prioritized cursive instruction as part of a well-rounded education. We’re committed to developing students who are not only college- and career-ready but also confident in their ability to read, write, and think for themselves.”

Cursive instruction contributes to student growth in multiple ways – supporting spelling, writing fluency, memory retention, and freeing up mental resources for higher-level thinking. It also fosters pride in personal expression.

“Teaching cursive writing in Georgia plays a critical role in student development by enhancing fine motor skills, boosting cognitive growth, and enabling students to sign their names and interpret historical documents confidently,” said Dr. April Aldridge, GaDOE Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “Research indicates that cursive writing enhances memory retention, engages key areas of the brain, improves writing fluency, supports spelling, and frees up mental resources for higher-level thinking tasks.”

How Schools Can Earn the John Hancock Award

Schools are recognized based on the cursive proficiency of their students. The schools where 90% of students can write their name in cursive receive the John Hancock Banner and Proficiency Ribbon. Schools where 90% of students can write both their name and the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in cursive are awarded the John Hancock Banner and Ribbon of Distinction.

To apply, schools submit a portfolio showcasing student outcomes of their cursive writing. During the 2024-2025 school year, more than 300 schools statewide applied for the award. As a result, 93 schools earned the Ribbon of Distinction, and 188 schools were recognized with the Proficiency Ribbon. Superintendent Woods began presenting banners to honorees before the end of the 2024-2025 school year, including four John Hancock Banner and Ribbon of Distinction recipients and five John Hancock Banner and Proficiency Ribbon honorees.