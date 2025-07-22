//GA man arrested by GBI in a domestic dispute death investigation

Share with friends

WARRENTON – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI in the death investigation of Daphne Meyers of Georgia.

Release:

At the request of the Warrenton Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a homicide in Warrenton, GA. Charles Jeffery, age 57, of Norwood, GA, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the death of Daphne Meyers, age 38, of Warrenton.

The preliminary information indicates that on July 19, 2025, at about 3:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning a shooting that had occurred at a home in the 200 block of Phelps Drive in Warrenton, GA. Responding officers learned that during a domestic dispute between Meyers and Jeffery, Jeffery had shot Meyers. Meyers was found dead inside the home.

Meyers’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

Jeffery was booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.