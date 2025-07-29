//GA DNR new hunting, fishing regulations guidebook available online

Share with friends

SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia DNR announces the new hunting and fishing regulations guidebook is now online and in print.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is making it easy to get outdoors by providing all the essential information in one convenient combined guide.

The Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations and Seasons guide provides important need-to-know information on hunting (season dates, bag limits, wildlife management areas, quota hunts, youth opportunities), fishing (color fish identification chart for freshwater and saltwater fish, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings), recreational licenses and more.

View the guide (or download a pdf copy) online at GeorgiaWildlife.com. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

MAJOR CHANGES HUNTING:

Youth Definition: Youth is now defined as persons under 16 years of age.

Early Antlerless – only Firearms Season: To support venison donation in areas with deer-related crop damage, a 2-day early October antlerless only firearms season was added for private lands in select counties. See pages 12 – 13.

Deer Carcass Disposal: Inedible parts of deer carcasses must be disposed of onsite or, if moved, in accordance with Dept. of Agriculture laws. See page 10.

Blaze Pink: HB 167 authorizes wearing either fluorescent pink or fluorescent orange (at least 500 square inches) during the Georgia’s hunting seasons.

MAJOR CHANGES FISHING:

Bowfishing: Updated catfish regulations. See page 56.

Bass Limits: PFA Bass Regulations – Evans County PFA and Paradise PFA have new bass limits.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com.