//DPS urges caution when operating multipurpose off-road vehicles

ATLANTA – With 14 off-road vehicle fatalities reported in Georgia, the DPS is urging caution with the use of multipurpose vehicles.

With the summer season in full swing, the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding everyone to stay safe when using multipurpose off-highway vehicles (MPOHVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), low-speed vehicles (LSVs), and golf carts.

Between January 1 through June 20, 2025, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 42 crashes involving MPHOVs and ATVs, resulting in 13 fatalities (14 statewide) and 64 serious injuries (114 statewide) on Georgia’s roadways. Of the 14 fatalities, eight involved MPOHVs and six were ATVs.

One tragic incident occurred on May 31, in Southeast Georgia, when a 16-year-old passenger on an ATV was killed after the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Another fatal crash occurred when a 39-year-old driver was found deceased under an overturned MPOHV on private property in Middle Georgia on June 17, 2025.

“These vehicles can be fun and useful on trails, private land, and designated county roads. But they come with serious risks—especially when not operated safely,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

On December 1, 2023, the Motor Vehicle Division of the Georgia Department of Revenue implemented the voluntary registration of multipurpose off-highway vehicles (MPOHVs) for use on county roads and began issuing metal license plates. Registered MPOHVs must have features specifically intended for utility use and meet several specifications. MPOHVs can only be driven on county roads and may cross city streets or state highways. Requirements for registration exclude vehicles with straddle seats, such as dirt bikes, three-wheelers, four-wheelers (ATVs), and any other vehicles with handlebar steering, straddle seats, or less than four wheels. Unregistered MPOHVS may continue to use vehicles solely for off-road purposes.

The Department of Public Safety encourages all drivers and riders of these vehicles to learn and follow the safety guidelines recommended for each. Keep in mind, all applicable traffic laws are subject to the same insurance requirements and moving violations as other vehicles, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and distracted driving.