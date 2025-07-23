//AAA urges GA drivers to use caution in school zones, neighborhoods

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA’s safety campaign aims to curb unsafe driving in school zones and neighborhoods across Georgia.

Release:

With more than 1.7 million children returning to classrooms across Georgia, AAA is calling on drivers to stay alert and exercise extra caution in neighborhoods and school zones. During the critical hours before and after school, all drivers are urged to reduce speeds, avoid distractions, and remain vigilant for pedestrians.

Child Pedestrian Safety Facts:

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 63 percent of child pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2023 (NHTSA Traffic Safety Facts) were struck during weekdays (6 a.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Friday). Afternoon hours following the school day are particularly dangerous, with children being especially vulnerable as they walk through residential areas and near school grounds.

“Georgia roadways are increasingly crowded during back-to-school season, and the safety of children traveling to and from school must be a top priority,” said Garrett Townsend, Georgia Public Affairs Director, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Drivers should always be on high alert, particularly in areas where children are present.”

The AAA School’s Open Drive Carefully Awareness Campaign was launched in 1946 to prevent school-related child pedestrian traffic crashes, helping kids to live fulfilling, injury-free lives. According to the AAA Consumer Pulse Survey, 7 out of 10 Georgia drivers (69%) will commute daily, or regularly drive routes that take them through school zones and/or school bus stops once school starts this fall.

Survey Facts:

41% of Georgians admitted to driving over the speed limit while in an active school zone (flashing lights on).

28% of Georgians admitted to using a hand-held cell phone while in an active school zone (flashing lights on).

AAA offers essential traffic safety tips for keeping kids safe:

Slow Down: Stick to school zone speed limits. Even 10 mph faster can mean the difference between life and death for a pedestrian.

Stick to school zone speed limits. Even 10 mph faster can mean the difference between life and death for a pedestrian. Eliminate Distractions: Avoid texting and distractions. A glance away doubles your chances of a crash.

Avoid texting and distractions. A glance away doubles your chances of a crash. Reverse Carefully: Check for children before reversing. Teach kids to stay clear of vehicles.

Check for children before reversing. Teach kids to stay clear of vehicles. Talk to Teens: Stress safe driving habits with your teen, especially during after-school hours (3–7 p.m.).

Stress safe driving habits with your teen, especially during after-school hours (3–7 p.m.). Stop Fully: Always come to a complete stop at stop signs and crosswalks to check for kids.

Always come to a complete stop at stop signs and crosswalks to check for kids. Watch for Bikes: Give kids on bicycles at least three feet of space and ensure they wear helmets.

Give kids on bicycles at least three feet of space and ensure they wear helmets. Look for Patrollers: Spot AAA School Safety Patrollers? You’re likely in a school zone. Slow down and stay alert.

Spot AAA School Safety Patrollers? You’re likely in a school zone. Slow down and stay alert. Look for AAA School Safety Patrollers – Across the country, over 679,000 AAA School Safety Patrollersdiligently watch over participating schools. Their presence often signals that a school zone is close, reminding drivers to stay vigilant and prioritize safety.

“If parents and other drivers follow these simple rules when driving in and around school zones, countless children can avoid injury and death,” continues Townsend. “It’s up to us to help all drivers become more aware of the risks of driving around schools.”

AAA Georgia has partnered with the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to launch the “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign, highlighting road safety in communities across the state. Below are the dates, times, and locations for upcoming press conferences. For detailed agendas or additional information, please contact Montrae Waiters.

Locations:

Wednesday, July 23rd

11:00 a.m.

Columbia County Schools

North Harlem Elementary

Harlem, GA

Tuesday, July 29th

11:00 a.m.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Whitney Complex- Board Meeting Room

2 Laura Avenue

Savannah, GA

Wednesday, July 30th

11:00 a.m.

Bibb County School District

4580 Cavalier Drive

Macon, GA

Thursday, July 31st

10:00 a.m.

Fulton County Schools

Heards Ferry Elementary

6151 Powers Ferry Rd

Sandy Springs, GA

Friday, August 1st

11:00 a.m.

Muscogee County School District

Lobby of the Public Education Center

2960 Macon Rd

Columbus, GA

About the Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Georgia from July 11 – 14, 2025. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Georgia.