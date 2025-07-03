//AAA activates ‘Tow to Go for Georgians during Independence Day weekend

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Georgians to prevent impaired driving during the Independence Day weekend.

Georgians can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a safe, free ride

As AAA gears up to assist nearly 700,000 stranded drivers during Independence Day week, The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program in select states. This free and confidential service provides impaired drivers—and their vehicles—with a safe ride home, helping keep roads safer in Georgia and beyond.

“By providing Tow to Go, AAA ensures there’s no reason to risk driving impaired,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Make a plan in advance, but if circumstances change, we’re here as a safety net to help you reach home safely.”

Where It’s Offered:

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

When It’s Available:

6pm Friday, July 4th – 6am Monday, July 7th

How ‘Tow to Go’ Works:

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

AAA provides a free, confidential ride and tow within 10 miles

within 10 miles Available to everyone —AAA members and non-members

—AAA members and non-members Can’t be scheduled in advance—designed for those last-minute situations

Why It Matters:

Nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers

of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers In 2023, 12,429 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes

lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes A life is lost in a drunk driving crash every 42 minutes

Since its launch over 25 years ago, Tow to Go has removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Note: Service availability may be limited in rural areas or during severe weather.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.